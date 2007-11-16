Microsoft Hallucinating? Or Planning to Buy Yahoo?

So how could Microsoft actually achieve those goals?
Answer? (And there's only one). Buy Yahoo.
Buying Yahoo would give Microsoft 30% search share instantly. It would also boost Microsoft's ad share close to that 40% goal.
I continue to think that a Microsoft acquisition of Yahoo would be
disastrous for Yahoo (not to mention creating an annoying one-time tax
hit for us long-term Yahoo shareholders). But what such an acquisition
would do to Yahoo is irrelevant. If Microsoft comes in with a
Murdoch-like offer, Yahoo won't be able to refuse.
See Also:
Microsoft's MSN: Still Sucking Wind After All These Years
SAI's Microsoft Online Key Data Spreadsheet
