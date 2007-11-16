Okay, I'm Back. Thanks for the Patience.

Silicon Alley Insider is up and running, with several of us now posting full time (Peter Kafka and Dan Frommer from Forbes and Michael Learmonth from Variety). We'll be launching another site soon, so time will continue to be in short supply. But enough of you have sent kind notes asking that I get Internet Outsider going again that I'm going to make it a priority.
For now, most of what you'll find here will probably also be available elsewhere: Silicon Alley Insider, Huffington Post, and other sites. I'll be the only writer here, though, and in contrast to SAI et al, everything will be in the first person.
Thanks again for the patience. It's great to be back.
Posted by: cynthia | November 14, 2008 at 12:24 AM
Internet Outsider needs to be going again. It is such a great site and needs to go. Keep up the good work.
qui tam
Posted by: jimb12345 | April 14, 2010 at 03:25 PM
Welcome back Henry.We missed you so much.
regards from Restaurants in US.
Posted by: Abir Ahmed | August 10, 2011 at 05:58 PM
Comment:
Very nice to hear about that. Hope that would be great for me.
Jon@”Workplace Health and Safety ” in UK.
Posted by: Robiul Hossain | September 12, 2011 at 02:41 AM
Glad to hear that you have come back.I was waiting for your post.
Rumi@Discover Card Discover Card
Posted by: Mahmuda sharmin Mira | November 24, 2011 at 06:21 AM
You have provided a great piece of information. I will definitely share it with my other friends. Keep up the good work, I would to stay in contact with your posts.
info@ralf(Ralphlauren).com
Posted by: Abd Sakib | December 15, 2011 at 11:37 PM
