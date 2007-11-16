Okay, I'm Back. Thanks for the Patience.

Silicon Alley Insider is up and running, with several of us now posting full time (Peter Kafka and Dan Frommer from Forbes and Michael Learmonth from Variety). We'll be launching another site soon, so time will continue to be in short supply. But enough of you have sent kind notes asking that I get Internet Outsider going again that I'm going to make it a priority.

For now, most of what you'll find here will probably also be available elsewhere: Silicon Alley Insider, Huffington Post, and other sites. I'll be the only writer here, though, and in contrast to SAI et al, everything will be in the first person.

Thanks again for the patience. It's great to be back.