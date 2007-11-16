About

Subscribe

Categories

Recent Comments

Recent Posts

Archives

Resources

« Okay, I'm Back. Thanks for the Patience. | Main | Microsoft Hallucinating? Or Planning to Buy Yahoo? »

November 16, 2007

Recession Watch: We're Probably Already in One

stockcrash.jpg

Over at Silicon Alley Insider, we've been tracking recession signs for the past few months.  Enough bad news is coming out now from enough industries now that I think it's reasonable to assume that we're already in a recession (Economists can't pinpoint recessions without the benefit of hindsight, and most recessions usually start while economists are still predicting that we won't have one).

Of course, whether we are technically in a recession or not is irrelevant--it's the trend that matters.  And the trend is still getting worse. We continue to believe that the growing weakness will eventually hit online advertising, hurting AOL, Yahoo, Google, and others.

For example, in the past 24 hours, here's what's happened:

Full recession timeline and background here.

Posted by on November 16, 2007 at 05:24 PM |

Comments

mhallen

It's so weird to me the big debate over recession vs. not a recession. I know you posted this way back in November, but I was just on another blog and they are painting a rosy picture of the current and near future economy. I was on http://fisher-investments.typepad.com. When will we know who's correct?

Posted by: mhallen | April 16, 2008 at 10:58 PM

symondlee

This is a good site. I like very much.

Last Page

Posted by: symondlee | October 17, 2008 at 12:06 PM

NYK

Hi guys,

Nice article, Hallucination is generally a very bad thing, especially when small mystical creatures are involved. But Microsoft Research has published a paper today that makes hallucination a lot more interesting, and a lot more useful. Thanks

NYK
Drug Intervention Iowa

Posted by: NYK | February 23, 2009 at 08:21 AM

joseph

It is very nice blog.
healthvault

Posted by: joseph | March 02, 2009 at 05:56 AM

JackMZufelt

Predictions have come true and we are going through a phase now. If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard.

Posted by: JackMZufelt | March 03, 2009 at 10:45 AM

Account Deleted

However you came to learn about Global Domains International, get ready for your life to change for the better, forever.

You will soon join a global family of thousands of excited individuals, from all walks of life, in more than 180 countries worldwide.

1000s of people worldwide are earning quiet fortunes, from their homes, even while they sleep. Are you next?

Income For Life? GDI 7 Day Free Trial

http://website.ws/longteng

Posted by: Account Deleted | July 07, 2009 at 10:11 AM

Account Deleted

thanks admin good post

sohbet-sohbet odaları
- chat

Posted by: Account Deleted | July 13, 2009 at 08:13 AM

Account Deleted

That is a really awesome article and post...
------
Girish
------
A fantastic collection of plain and striped espadrilles available here. Worldwide shipping.
http://www.espadrille.co.uk--http://www.espadrille.co.uk

Posted by: Account Deleted | August 12, 2009 at 09:21 AM

Account Deleted

This conversation is exploit no where. It's wanting the expanse of a serious human to perversion the things to uprise out on ending.
Terrence
Kredit

Posted by: Account Deleted | October 30, 2009 at 01:52 AM

Account Deleted

Nice comment
Terrence
kredit

Posted by: Account Deleted | October 30, 2009 at 01:55 AM

Account Deleted

Hi,

Peter this side from Canada. Nice Blog! Thanks for sharing useful information.

Peter
sell gold

Posted by: Account Deleted | March 20, 2010 at 01:15 PM

Account Deleted

simdi sıralayalım hemen sikiş hemen yanında porn hemen sonrasında sex ve son olarak sex arkasından sex izle ve biter sonrasında porn konul

Posted by: Account Deleted | November 21, 2010 at 10:10 PM

Account Deleted

sen burada sexfilmiseyretebilirsin.
ayrıca porno seyretebilirsin.

Posted by: Account Deleted | January 12, 2011 at 09:07 AM

Account Deleted

If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard. gazeteler chat

Posted by: Account Deleted | January 25, 2012 at 06:12 AM

Account Deleted

It's wanting the expanse of a serious human to perversion the things to uprise out on ending. gazeteler If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard. çhat. vielen dank

Posted by: Account Deleted | January 25, 2012 at 06:18 AM

The comments to this entry are closed.

Sponsors