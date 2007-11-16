Recession Watch: We're Probably Already in One

Over at Silicon Alley Insider, we've been tracking recession signs for the past few months. Enough bad news is coming out now from enough industries now that I think it's reasonable to assume that we're already in a recession (Economists can't pinpoint recessions without the benefit of hindsight, and most recessions usually start while economists are still predicting that we won't have one).
Of course, whether we are technically in a recession or not is irrelevant--it's the trend that matters. And the trend is still getting worse. We continue to believe that the growing weakness will eventually hit online advertising, hurting AOL, Yahoo, Google, and others.
For example, in the past 24 hours, here's what's happened:
- FedEx cuts outlook, blames higher prices and economic weakness.
- Starbucks has weak quarter, blames economy and price inflation.
- Internet Brands reduces size/price of IPO.
- New York Times reports weak October revenues, especially in retail advertising...
Full recession timeline and background here.
It's so weird to me the big debate over recession vs. not a recession. I know you posted this way back in November, but I was just on another blog and they are painting a rosy picture of the current and near future economy. I was on http://fisher-investments.typepad.com. When will we know who's correct?
Posted by: mhallen | April 16, 2008 at 10:58 PM
This is a good site. I like very much.
Last Page
Posted by: symondlee | October 17, 2008 at 12:06 PM
Piaget Altiplano mens replica watches GOA29127 Ultra-thin Quartz White Gold,
TAG Heuer Link Automatic Chrongraph Mens Replica watch CJF2110.BA0594,
OMEGA De Ville Co-Axial Chronometer watch Reference 4831.31.32
Posted by: replica watches | October 31, 2008 at 07:26 AM
Hi guys,
Nice article, Hallucination is generally a very bad thing, especially when small mystical creatures are involved. But Microsoft Research has published a paper today that makes hallucination a lot more interesting, and a lot more useful. Thanks
NYK
Drug Intervention Iowa
Posted by: NYK | February 23, 2009 at 08:21 AM
very good
mirc mirc indir mirc yukle
Posted by: muharrem | February 24, 2009 at 05:03 PM
firma rehberi
full program
full forum
video izle
Posted by: Forumnettr | February 24, 2009 at 11:42 PM
It is very nice blog.
healthvault
Posted by: joseph | March 02, 2009 at 05:56 AM
Predictions have come true and we are going through a phase now. If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard.
Posted by: JackMZufelt | March 03, 2009 at 10:45 AM
However you came to learn about Global Domains International, get ready for your life to change for the better, forever.
You will soon join a global family of thousands of excited individuals, from all walks of life, in more than 180 countries worldwide.
1000s of people worldwide are earning quiet fortunes, from their homes, even while they sleep. Are you next?
Income For Life? GDI 7 Day Free Trial
http://website.ws/longteng
Posted by: Account Deleted | July 07, 2009 at 10:11 AM
thanks admin good post
sohbet-sohbet odaları
- chat
Posted by: Account Deleted | July 13, 2009 at 08:13 AM
That is a really awesome article and post...
------
Girish
------
A fantastic collection of plain and striped espadrilles available here. Worldwide shipping.
http://www.espadrille.co.uk--http://www.espadrille.co.uk
Posted by: Account Deleted | August 12, 2009 at 09:21 AM
thanks admin good post
Temizlik şirketleri Temizlik şirketleri Sohbet Sohbet odaları
Posted by: Account Deleted | October 23, 2009 at 03:00 AM
This conversation is exploit no where. It's wanting the expanse of a serious human to perversion the things to uprise out on ending.
Terrence
Kredit
Posted by: Account Deleted | October 30, 2009 at 01:52 AM
Nice comment
Terrence
kredit
Posted by: Account Deleted | October 30, 2009 at 01:55 AM
Hi,
Peter this side from Canada. Nice Blog! Thanks for sharing useful information.
Peter
sell gold
Posted by: Account Deleted | March 20, 2010 at 01:15 PM
simdi sıralayalım hemen sikiş hemen yanında porn hemen sonrasında sex ve son olarak sex arkasından sex izle ve biter sonrasında porn konul
Posted by: Account Deleted | November 21, 2010 at 10:10 PM
sen burada sexfilmiseyretebilirsin.
ayrıca porno seyretebilirsin.
Posted by: Account Deleted | January 12, 2011 at 09:07 AM
If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard. gazeteler chat
Posted by: Account Deleted | January 25, 2012 at 06:12 AM
It's wanting the expanse of a serious human to perversion the things to uprise out on ending. gazeteler If precautionary measures were taken initially, economy would have not been hit so hard. çhat. vielen dank
Posted by: Account Deleted | January 25, 2012 at 06:18 AM