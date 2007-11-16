Trust Me, You Don't Want To Miss This One (Fox Business News on Apple's AMD Deal)

My colleague at SAI, Michael Learmonth, reported this gem of a blooper on Fox Business News this morning:
At 9:27 this morning, Fox Business co-anchor Alexis Glick eagerly reported Apple (AAPL) had taken an 8% stake in AMD. Fox's guest contributor, Charles Payne, immediately analyzed the deal and pronounced it a brilliant move for both parties.
The problem? It wasn't Apple buying AMD. It also, unfortunately, wasn't a mysterious pan-Arabian country called "Abu Dubai," as Glick announced when she corrected the Apple report. (It was Abu Dhabi.)
Marvelous transcript on SAI.
What's means 'pan-Arabian'? and Abu Dubai is very funny
Posted by: Project jung | January 09, 2008 at 05:12 AM
Hey where's everybody???? Looks like the world is passing by in WEB tecnologies/cos and earnings and nobody's commenting?
Google earnings?
Yahoo/Microsoft merger?
Posted by: P- | February 01, 2008 at 02:34 PM
yes, AMD is in trouble now. Worse than years before.
Posted by: hddoctor | December 29, 2008 at 03:14 AM
That can even be called market manipulation the way I see it. The report caused a surge in the stock by 8%! Thats not something that you can sneeze at.
Posted by: Bad Credit | February 01, 2009 at 02:27 AM
Even a small mistake can make a big loss to organizaations.
Analysis should be verified by seniors before revealing them in public.
----------
Pankaj
href="http://www.alcoholisminformation.org">Alcoholism Information
Posted by: Pankaj | February 05, 2009 at 04:23 AM
