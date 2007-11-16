Trust Me, You Don't Want To Miss This One (Fox Business News on Apple's AMD Deal)

My colleague at SAI, Michael Learmonth, reported this gem of a blooper on Fox Business News this morning:

At 9:27 this morning, Fox Business co-anchor Alexis Glick eagerly reported Apple (AAPL) had taken an 8% stake in AMD. Fox's guest contributor, Charles Payne, immediately analyzed the deal and pronounced it a brilliant move for both parties.

The problem? It wasn't Apple buying AMD. It also, unfortunately, wasn't a mysterious pan-Arabian country called "Abu Dubai," as Glick announced when she corrected the Apple report. (It was Abu Dhabi.)

Marvelous transcript on SAI.