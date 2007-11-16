About

Subscribe

Categories

Recent Comments

Recent Posts

Archives

Resources

« Microsoft Hallucinating? Or Planning to Buy Yahoo? | Main

November 16, 2007

Trust Me, You Don't Want To Miss This One (Fox Business News on Apple's AMD Deal)

alexisglick.jpg

My colleague at SAI, Michael Learmonth, reported this gem of a blooper on Fox Business News this morning:

At 9:27 this morning, Fox Business co-anchor Alexis Glick eagerly reported Apple (AAPL) had taken an 8% stake in AMD. Fox's guest contributor, Charles Payne, immediately analyzed the deal and pronounced it a brilliant move for both parties.

The problem? It wasn't Apple buying AMD.  It also, unfortunately, wasn't a mysterious pan-Arabian country called "Abu Dubai," as Glick announced when she corrected the Apple report. (It was Abu Dhabi.)

Marvelous transcript on SAI.

Posted by on November 16, 2007 at 05:51 PM |

Comments

Project jung

What's means 'pan-Arabian'? and Abu Dubai is very funny

Posted by: Project jung | January 09, 2008 at 05:12 AM

P-

Hey where's everybody???? Looks like the world is passing by in WEB tecnologies/cos and earnings and nobody's commenting?

Google earnings?

Yahoo/Microsoft merger?

Posted by: P- | February 01, 2008 at 02:34 PM

symondlee

Hey nobody???? Looks like the world is passing by in WEB tecnologies/cos and earnings and nobody's commenting?
I think this is a best site for us.
Last Comment

Posted by: symondlee | October 17, 2008 at 12:12 PM

johnyymathew

Sexxat.com é uma nova comunidade de webcams e sexo ao vivo para Portugal.
Faz chat com mulheres em Portugal e ve webcams em directo.
-------------------
johnyy mathew
Sexxat.com - Chat com mulheres e sexo ao vivo nas webcams

Posted by: johnyymathew | November 28, 2008 at 02:05 PM

hddoctor

yes, AMD is in trouble now. Worse than years before.

Posted by: hddoctor | December 29, 2008 at 03:14 AM

melvvi

When you are looking at an intervention about an addiction to drugs or alcohol. A lot of emotions are involved. The person addicted has usually created a lot of upsets, disappointment and even illegal behavior towards the family and friends. Remember that the whole purpose of the intervention is to get the person the help he needs.
---------------
Jack

Drug Intervention

Posted by: melvvi | December 30, 2008 at 11:38 PM

melvvi

When you are looking at an intervention about an addiction to drugs or alcohol. A lot of emotions are involved. The person addicted has usually created a lot of upsets, disappointment and even illegal behavior towards the family and friends. Remember that the whole purpose of the intervention is to get the person the help he needs.
---------------
Jack

Drug Intervention

Posted by: melvvi | December 30, 2008 at 11:40 PM

mahe2007

nice article.it is the place for add place.
__________________________
jack

Did you know Blue Light Financial offers its investors a high rates of return (9-12%) secured by real estate? It is available now. Contact us for more info.

http://BlueLightFinancial.biz

Posted by: mahe2007 | January 11, 2009 at 08:37 AM

Fred

what's mean AMD.I'm interested to know the update news of Apple's AMD Deal.
------------------------------------
Fred
Absolute Self Storage is the best choice for self storage in New Hampshire. First, we bring you the best prices in self storage in New Hampshire. Second, we have both temperature controlled and non-temperature controlled storage units. Third, we have a state of the art security system in place that keeps your storage unit secure and protected, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

New Hampshire Storage Units

Posted by: Fred | January 27, 2009 at 05:52 AM

Fred

what's mean AMD.I'm interested to know the update news of Apple's AMD Deal.
------------------------------------
Fred
Absolute Self Storage is the best choice for self storage in New Hampshire. First, we bring you the best prices in self storage in New Hampshire. Second, we have both temperature controlled and non-temperature controlled storage units. Third, we have a state of the art security system in place that keeps your storage unit secure and protected, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

New Hampshire Storage Units

Posted by: Fred | January 27, 2009 at 05:57 AM

Bad Credit

That can even be called market manipulation the way I see it. The report caused a surge in the stock by 8%! Thats not something that you can sneeze at.

Posted by: Bad Credit | February 01, 2009 at 02:27 AM

Pankaj

Even a small mistake can make a big loss to organizaations.
Analysis should be verified by seniors before revealing them in public.

----------

Pankaj

href="http://www.alcoholisminformation.org">Alcoholism Information

Posted by: Pankaj | February 05, 2009 at 04:23 AM

snoreta

Hi,
Thanks for the wonderful information. I would like to know more about it.

Snoreta

Drug Intervention

Posted by: snoreta | February 10, 2009 at 05:58 AM

snoreta

Hi,
Thanks for the wonderful information. I would like to know more about it.

Snoreta

Drug Intervention

Posted by: snoreta | February 10, 2009 at 05:59 AM

Rocky

I am Rocky from London. It is very good website. It has much more valuable information.
Rocky

Drug Intervention

Posted by: Rocky | February 13, 2009 at 02:34 AM

Rocky

Hi friends

Myself Rocky! I am new here in this forum.
I just want to say hello to all. I am glad to be a member here.

Thanks
Drug Intervention Kentucky

Posted by: Rocky | February 24, 2009 at 06:48 AM

Rocky

Hi friends

Myself Rocky! I am new here in this forum.
I just want to say hello to all. I am glad to be a member here.

Thanks
Drug Intervention Kentucky

Posted by: Rocky | February 24, 2009 at 06:50 AM

Next »

The comments to this entry are closed.

Sponsors